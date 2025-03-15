Bradford man, 23, charged with attempted murder after firearms discharge

Published 15th Mar 2025, 08:33 BST
A Bradford man has been charged with attempted murder after a firearms discharge.

West Yorkshire Police has charged a man following an investigation into a firearms discharge.

The incident occurred on Dovesdale Road, Bradford on Sunday (Mar 9).

Detectives arrested Harris Mohammed, aged 23 of Carr Bottom Avenue, Bradford.

He has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He’s been remanded into custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday (Mar 15).

