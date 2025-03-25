Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Goy, 39, from Bradford, targeted the victim, who was under 13, between 2020 and 2022, and “regularly raped” her, a court heard.

Detectives began an investigation after the girl’s mother contacted police to report the offending.

Goy was arrested and last month pleaded guilty to nine counts of raping a child under 13 and one count of sexual assault by penetration of a child under 13.

James Goy | West Yorkshire Police

On Monday (Mar 24), at Leeds Crown Court, he was sentenced to 14 years and six months in prison.

He was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Detective Constable Holly O'Neill from the Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit, who led the investigation, said: “We welcome the sentence handed down to James Goy today for his reprehensible crimes. This sends a strong and clear message that we will not tolerate the exploitation of children in our community.

“I would personally like to commend the victim for her courage throughout the investigation and subsequent trial. Her fortitude and that of her family will ensure the safety of other children for years to come.

“West Yorkshire Police are dedicated to protecting the most vulnerable among us and holding perpetrators to account.

“I want to encourage any victims of unreported sexual offences, whether recent or non-recent, to please come forward and report them to us.