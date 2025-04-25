A Bradford woman has been jailed after causing the death of a mother and seriously injuring a man in a Leeds crash.

At 8:30am on February 22, 2023, Romeesa Ahmed, 27, was driving a Volkswagen Golf along the road towards Bradford.

She was driving Stanningley Road, at its junction with Cockshott Lane, when she crashed into a mature student, Athira Anilkumar Laly Kumari, 28, at a bus stop

Athira was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 40-year-old man, who was waiting at the bus stop, also suffered serious injuries which required an extensive stay in hospital.

Paying tribute to Athira, her family said: “She was not just a member of our family – she was our foundation, the glue that held us all together. A loving daughter, a devoted wife, a doting mother and a source of light and inspiration to everyone who knew her.

“Athira was the heart of our lives. Her absence has left a void so deep, so profound, that even words fail to convey the magnitude of our grief.”

An investigation by the Major Collision Enquiry Team found that Ahmed had been speeding and using her mobile phone at the time of the collision.

She was subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

On Friday (Apr 25), Ahmed was sentenced to nine years at Leeds Crown Court.

She was also given an 11-year driving ban and will need to pass a further test before she can obtain a driving licence again.

Speaking after Ahmed had been sentenced, Detective Constable Adele Murphy-Hartley, said: “Speeding and using a mobile phone while driving are considered as two of the most common contributory factors to serious injury and fatal road traffic collisions, and this should be a warning to all of what can happen when these factors come into play.

Romeesa Ahmed was sentenced to nine years. | West Yorkshire Police

“Ahmed’s recklessness has resulted in the loss of a determined woman who came to England to better herself and secure a bright future for her and her family.

“Athira made the difficult decision to leave her young daughter in the care of family in order to do so, and now her young daughter will have to grow up not knowing her mother. Her husband has been widowed and her parents have been left to deal with the death of their much-loved daughter.

“Ahmed’s actions have also resulted in the life of one man being changed forever, both physically and mentally.