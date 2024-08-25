A landlord who persistently ignored requests to carry out repairs at his property in Bridlington has been ordered to pay £5,000.

Builder Bryan Brown of Skipsea Road, Beeford, was found guilty at Beverley Magistrates of failing to comply with four improvement notices served under the Housing Act 2004.

The court was told that an inspection of the property on the Promenade was carried out in November 2022 by housing officers following a complaint.

The inspection found a lack of heating to a top floor flat as well as damp and mould.

In the common areas officers found a loose handrail and uneven treads to the staircase, faulty fire detection, holes in the ceiling and incorrect mortice locks on the main exit door.

Despite notices being served, the repairs weren’t made.

Brown was found guilty on all four counts and must pay a total of £5,198, including a fine of £2,500, costs of £1,698 and a £1,000 victim surcharge.