British Army chef bailed after facing court on explosive and firearms charges

By PA reporter
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
A British Army chef has appeared in court charged with possessing a firearm and an explosive substance.

Mark Broadhurst, 27, from Derbyshire, is accused of possessing substances including low explosive black powder, sulphur powder and an improvised homemade cannon and muzzle-loading firearm, according to the charge sheet.

Broadhurst appeared via a video link for a short hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday to confirm his name, age and address.

The man was arrested in September 2024, and two residential properties in Chesterfield and Bolsover were searched in connection with this investigation.

He was granted conditional bail, with one his conditions to live and sleep at either the address in Chesterfield or Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire.

Broadhurst, who police described as white British, will next appear at the Old Bailey on October 3.

He was charged with the two offences after an investigation by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

Police said he was arrested in September 2024, and two homes in Chesterfield and Bolsover were searched as part of the investigation.

