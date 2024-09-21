Burglar caught by DNA after he was punched by owner of home he broke into

A burglar has been jailed for four years and he was caught by DNA left at the scene when he was punched by the owner of the home he had broken into.

The owner went downstairs after he heard his dogs barking and found Scarborough man Paul Ludford in his hallway.

Ludford refused to leave and told the homeowner he was “packing” a knife. The two men had a scuffle and the owner punched Ludford in self defence, causing swelling and a small amount of bleeding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He managed to push Ludford out of the house before calling the police, as the burglar threatened to shoot the man’s dogs.

The punch which drew blood eventually led to Ludford’s arrest after crime scene investigators found his blood at the scene of the crime. A prolfic offender, his DNA was already recorded on the police database and it helped to secure the conviction at the trial.

Ludford, formerly of Falsgrave Road in Scarborough, but now residing in HMP Lincoln, was sentenced at York Crown Court after being found guilty after a three-day trial.

During the trial, he denied the offence and claimed he was trying to do a good deed for the homeowner by taking the barking dogs back inside the house, and even claimed he was the victim of an attack by the man whose house he had broken into.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Ludford has been jailed for four years | North Yorkshire Police

Detective Constable Nick Burton, from North Yorkshire Police’s Scarborough CID, said: “The jury rightly saw straight through Ludford’s cock and bull story and delivered a guilty verdict.

“It is also pleasing that he has been handed a significant custodial sentence for what he put the brave homeowner through.

“Thanks to the great work by the Response officers and Crime Scene Investigators that evening, we were able to piece together the key evidence to bring Ludford to justice.”