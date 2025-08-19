David Southwell, 65, from Burton Fleming, appeared for sentencing at Beverley Magistrates Court.

A farmer has been ordered to pay £1,124 for failing to treat a cow with a horn growing into its eye and two other offences.

David Southwell, 65, from West Lane, Burton Fleming, appeared for sentencing in Beverley Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 13, in relation to three animal welfare offences.

He had previously pleaded guilty on Wednesday, June 25 to causing unnecessary suffering to a cow by failing to treat a horn which had grown into its eye, failing to care for the cow without delay, and keeping cattle in accommodation which was likely to cause injury.

The court heard how on Monday, November 4 an animal health officer from the council visited his farm after a member of the public raised concerns about a cow in his field with a horn which was growing into its eye.

Southwell informed the officer he had initially been unable to catch the cow when it had been in a different field.

He said he had been aware of the animal’s condition for about three weeks and had intended to trim the horn.

Southwell was informed he needed to arrange for urgent veterinary attention or treatment for the cow, or to have it culled. Southwell elected to have the cow euthanised.

The officer also found the other cattle were housed in a poorly constructed open-sided barn.

The barn had gaps in the fencing that had been tied together with baler band and the cattle had access to hazardous items including old troughs with sharp edges and broken gates and fencing. These posed a risk of injury to the animals.

Sentencing magistrates said the incident was “unacceptable”. Southwell was fined £326, ordered to pay costs of £668.13 and a £130.40 victim surcharge.

Councillor Lyn Healing, East Riding of Yorkshire Council cabinet member for communities and public protection said: “It is essential that everyone who keeps livestock upholds the highest standards at all times, to safeguard animal welfare and maintain the integrity of livestock farming.