A woman from Bradford who stabbed her ex-partner and left him with life-threatening injuries has been jailed for more than six years.

Courtney Mulchrone, 27, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on Friday (Jul 25) after being found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The attack happened outside a caravan on Dobrudden Caravan Park, Baildon Moor, on May 5, 2024.

Her then boyfriend, Jordan Minott, suffered serious injuries during the incident.

Courtney Mulchrone | WYP

Mulchrone had already admitted causing damage to a vehicle prior to the stabbing.

She was sentenced to six years and three months in prison.

Detective Inspector Mark Nicholson of Bradford District Police said: “Mulchrone consistently stated that she acted in self-defence but was convicted by a jury of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“She left her victim with life threatening injuries. It’s only by sheer luck that he survived.

“The victim has suffered lasting damage after the incident and his life has completely changed.

“I hope this sentence serves as a timely reminder that domestic abuse can happen to anyone, at any time, regardless of gender, age and sexuality.