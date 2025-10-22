‘Child rapist’ jailed for after subjecting three young victims to years of abuse

A “child rapist” has been jailed for 21 years after subjecting three young victims to years of sexual abuse in Hull.

In 2021, Alex Fullard, 31, from Hull, was first brought to the attention of officers when two women came forward to report a series of rapes and assaults when they were young.

The women claimed Fullard had subjected them to the abuse into their adulthood.

Due to the traumatic nature of the investigation the women didn’t feel ready to continue their involvement in the case beyond their initial report.

In December 2023, a third victim came forward and disclosed they have been sexually abused by Fullard.

This led to him being arrested at his home address and charged.

Fullard was remanded into custody and during the interview made an incriminating admission that allowed detectives to reopen the investigation and reach out to the two women who initially reported Fullard’s sexual crimes back in 2021.

With Fullard refusing to admit all new allegations put to him, a trial date was set for July 2025.

However, on the first day, due to the overwhelming evidence stacked against him, he eventually decided to plead guilty.

On Monday (Oct 20) Fullard was sentenced for the following 15 offences. These included:

Five counts of rape of a child under 13

Three counts of rape

Three counts of attempted rape of a child under 13

Two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 by touching

Sexual assault of a child under 13

Causing and inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity

Leading the investigation was Detective Constable Jack Somers from our Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) Unit, who said: “This has been an extremely extensive, and intrusive investigation, and I admire the courageousness of the three victims and their families for taking that first step in coming forward to report the horrific crimes they were forced to live through at such a young age.

“Crimes of this nature are impermissible regardless of the age of the victims, but for Fullard to take advantage of innocent young children by raping them, sexually assaulting them and also abusing their trust in him is outright sickening.

“Whilst I know the sentence imposed upon Fullard will by no means take away the trauma inflicted on the three victims and their families, I hope that it provides some closure to the victims and gives them an opportunity to move forward.

“We would strongly appeal for any child who is or has been sexually abused and manipulated into doing something they don’t want to do, or anyone who suspects crimes of this nature are taking place, to please speak to a trusted adult or friend, and when you are ready, report it to us.

“We take all reports of this nature extremely seriously and will do everything we can to bring individuals like Fullard to justice.”

Fullard was sentenced to 21 years behind bars with an additional eight years on licence.