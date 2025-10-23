A controlling partner who subjected his victim to years of violent abuse has been jailed after leaving her in constant fear for her life.

Anthony Lee Winton, 44, of Eastborough, Scarborough controlled his victim’s life which caused her extreme psychological and physical harm, a court heard.

A court was told that over the course of their relationship, Winton’s victim “suffered significant injuries” but never disclosed to police that Winton was responsible, driven by fear, intimidation, and the potential repercussions she believed she would face.

This silence persisted despite a number of agencies raising concerns with police.

Winton was issued Domestic Violence Protection Notices (DVPNs) and Domestic Violence Protection Orders (DVPOs) with strict conditions not to contact the victim, yet he defied these orders on at least one occasion.

During one incident, in March 2025, the victim fled to a nearby pub for safety after Winton took her phone and keys and held a knife to her throat.

This left her fearing for her life, the court heard.

Although she refused at the time to disclose who had assaulted her, officers searched her flat before she returned and found Winton inside, seated alone, facing the entrance, with a large kitchen knife beside him.

In another incident in April 2025, officers responded to reports of a domestic incident where Winton claimed only he and another man were present.

The victim was discovered locked in the bathroom, hiding for her safety, the court heard.

Winton then attempted to conceal her identity by calling her a different name, but once officers confirmed who she was and learned of an active Domestic Violence Protection Orders (DVPO), he was arrested for breaching the order.

It was around this time his victim came forward to police and revealed the full extent of the abuse she suffered.

The abuse included controlling and coercive behaviour, assaults resulting in a broken arm, extensive bruising, loss of consciousness, and threats to kill her with a knife held to her throat.

A welfare check was conducted on the victim, following the disclosure to the police, when Winton was on bail.

Winton was discovered inside the victim’s flat with a large kitchen knife beside him | NYP

During the check officers found the victim attempting to conceal her face.

When she revealed her face officers noted she had two black eyes and bruises on her body.

She initially claimed she sustained the injuries after she fell down the stairs, however she later admitted she had been assaulted - though refused to name the perpetrator.

When questioned, Winton claimed the victim had caused her own injuries and refused to answer questions with “no comment” in the interview.

He was later charged with grievous bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour, including offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), common assault, and threats to kill.

In a victim impact statement read aloud in court, the victim described how, even with Winton behind bars, she remains too afraid to leave her home, terrified that she might somehow see him, despite knowing that he is imprisoned.

She said: “I have suffered constant violence resulting in broken bones, bruises, strangulation, and complete control of every aspect of my life. I lived in fear for my life for every hour of the day and I still do.”

She recounted how Winton had destroyed her life, leaving her with lasting trauma that continues to affect her daily.

For three years, she “suffered at the hands of Winton, and now, even simple decisions feel overwhelming because she became so accustomed to being controlled”.

She said: “I struggle with normal everyday activities, such as going to the gym, or shopping, or even walking my dog, all things that I couldn’t freely do when I was with Anthony

She also described how sudden shouting sends her into a panic and how her sleep has been deeply affected.

“Every night I struggle to fall asleep and when I do I have nightmares, I end up sleeping all day to block out the thoughts that somehow, he will walk free and come after me, ” she said.

She ended by saying: “I now understand that he is in prison because of his own actions, not because of anything I did. I can finally see that the abuse I suffered was never my fault. It was Anthony’s.”

Winton was sentenced to five years in jail and was given a 15-year restraining order when he appeared at York Crown Court on Wednesday (Oct 22) after he pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour between July 2023 and April 2025.

Following sentencing, Detective Constable Alfie Thomlinson of North Yorkshire Police, who lead on the investigation said: “For years, Anthony Winton subjected the victim to relentless abuse, including daily violent assaults, one of which caused a spiral fracture to her arm, alongside ongoing controlling and coercive behaviour.

Winton was arrested for breaching the terms of a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO) after officers found him inside the same flat as his victim | NYP

“Too terrified to speak out during their relationship, fearing he would kill her if she did, the victim eventually found the courage to come forward and share her story with police, exposing the truth behind the lies Winton had long perpetuated. When questioned by police in 2023 about the broken arm, Winton denied responsibility; yet in 2025, he pleaded guilty to causing the injury.

“The victim has demonstrated immense bravery in recounting the horrific abuse she endured at Winton’s hands. Even while remanded in custody ahead of trial, Winton sought to maintain control by forcing the case to court, subjecting the victim to further distress, only to plead guilty on the first day, prolonging her torment to the very end.