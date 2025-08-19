Convicted terrorist ‘hid crypto, bank accounts and phones’ from police, court hears

A convicted terrorist hid cryptocurrency and other secret bank accounts, mobile phone numbers and email addresses from police over two years, a court has heard.

Muhammed Saeed Ahmed, 33, pleaded guilty in 2013 to possessing terrorist material and was handed a suspended sentence of 22 months, the Old Bailey was told.

Under the Counter-Terrorism Act 2008, he had to notify police of any changes to his personal or financial details, prosecutor Lyndon Harris said.

But, between 2019 and 2021, Ahmed allegedly breached his notification requirements 19 times.

He allegedly failed to tell authorities about a cryptocurrency account, a PayPal account, four different bank accounts, two mobile phone numbers, nine email addresses, and that he was insured to drive a car and a motorbike.

Opening his trial on Tuesday, Harris said: “The defendant knew full well what the terms of the notification regime required of him, and he flouted them – deliberately not complying, whether because he felt that it was an imposition on him he wished didn’t apply, whether he felt that it was unfair, whether he just didn’t care.

“As you will see, the police officers monitoring the notification regime tried to help Mr Ahmed and make sure he is complying.

“But the reality is, there comes a point when enough is enough.”

Ahmed, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, was subject to notification requirements for 10 years and did comply at first, prosecution said.

In 2019, however, the notifications scheme was expanded to include details such as the opening or closing of bank accounts, using another person’s bank account, and the details of any vehicle an offender has the right to use, the trial was told.

From that point, Ahmed consistently failed to provide all the information required, jurors were told.

“He failed to do so when he knew he had to. And when he had been repeatedly reminded about the need to do so,” Mr Harris said.

“And so, while the defence may suggest to you, ‘Oh well, perhaps these aren’t serious breaches, and perhaps the fact he did comply some of the time suggests he did just forget, and that’s reasonable’. The prosecution suggest that that isn’t right.

“The notification regime is not optional.

“Having been convicted of a terrorism offence, you don’t get to choose what you do and don’t tell the authorities about.”

In prepared statements to police, Ahmed said he had set up various email addresses in connection with a website development company, and that he did not use the email addresses himself.

In relation to the bank accounts, the defendant asserted he did not realise he had to notify police that he had a PayPal account, the trial was told.

Ahmed denies 19 counts of failure to comply with a notification requirement under the Counter-Terrorism Act 2008 between June 2019 and February 2021.