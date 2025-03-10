A series of crime and terrorism cases across Yorkshire have resulted in arrests, trials, and lengthy prison sentences.

A Yorkshire man has appeared in court on terror charges.

Cameron Gloria De Almeida, 21, from Beeston, Leeds, faces six counts of disseminating terrorist publications linked to Islamic State and al-Qaida, and one count of possessing material useful for terrorism.

His case was adjourned to March 14 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

He is also set to appear at Leeds Crown Court on April 4 for a separate conspiracy to commit robbery charge.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East said he was arrested on March 1 and charged on Friday.

Two women have been jailed for abusing residents at a Yorkshire care home.

Helen Burridge, 62, of Holmfirth, and Amy Dickinson, 24, of Fairfax Street, were convicted after a 17-day trial of mistreating residents at Riddlesden Rest Home in Keighley.

Helen Burridge (left) and Amy Dickinson (right) | WYP

Burridge, a former manager, abused four residents, while Dickinson, a senior care assistant, mistreated seven.

The care home, which housed dementia patients, was placed in special measures and later closed. Both were sentenced to 30 months in prison at Bradford Crown Court.

Three sisters and their friend have been sentenced for attacking a woman after being refused entry to a Scarborough bar in October 2023.

Toni, Ellie, and Abbie Patterson assaulted a stranger outside a takeaway, repeatedly punching and kicking her unconscious.

Top (L-R) - Toni Patterson and Ellie Patterson. Bottom (L-R) - Abbie Patterson and Tania Stott

Toni, 32, and Ellie, 20, dragged the victim across the pavement and into the road, where she was kicked in the head multiple times.

Their friend, Tania Stott, later joined the attack, pushing through bystanders to strike the victim again.

The woman suffered a facial fracture and a brain bleed, leaving her partially sighted in her right eye.

Toni Patterson was jailed for eight years, Ellie for seven years and three months in a Young Offenders Institute, while Stott received a one-year prison sentence.

Abbie Patterson was given a suspended sentence.

A drug-addled thug was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend with a hammer at their basement flat.

Warren Spence, 55, has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, Sam Varley, 44, at their basement flat in Harehills, Leeds.

Warren Spence (R) has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend Sam Varley (L).

A jury unanimously convicted Spence after hearing how he subjected Varley to a brutal attack, beating her with punches, kicks, and a hammer.

She suffered 25 rib fractures, bite marks, and clumps of her hair were torn out.

Blood on Spence’s trainer matched her DNA, confirming he used his feet in the assault.

Spence, who had a history of violence against women, was arrested in Scarborough on February 15, 2023, after fleeing Leeds.

Varley had told friends she was "frightened to death" of him before her last sighting on February 8.

He now faces a mandatory life sentence, with a judge set to determine his minimum term on March 24.

Three alleged right-wing extremists planned terrorist attacks using firearms, explosives, and bladed weapons, a jury at Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Christopher Ringrose, 34, Marco Pitzettu, 25, and Brogan Stewart, 25, were arrested in February 2024 after undercover officers infiltrated their group, Einsatz 14.

Prosecutors said they were preparing for a "race war," stockpiling weapons, body armour, and gas masks while attempting to manufacture a 3D-printed firearm.

The trio allegedly admired Adolf Hitler, glorified mass killers, and planned attacks on non-white and Muslim communities.

Authorities intervened when they identified potential targets.

All three denied preparing acts of terrorism and collecting information useful for terrorism.