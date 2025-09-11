Crack cocaine dealer jailed after using cartoon Popeye on business cards to lure buyers

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 11th Sep 2025, 15:51 BST
A crack cocaine dealer who handed out Popeye-branded business cards to promote his drugs operation in Yorkshire has been jailed.

Stephen Manning, 38, from Thornaby, handed out business cards that used images of pipe-smoking cartoon character Popeye, a court heard.

Most Popular

This was to reflect the pipes that crack cocaine users often use.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Stephen Manningplaceholder image
Stephen Manning | Cleveland Police

Police discovered during an investigation Manning has been handing out these business cards to existing customers, to promote his product to a wider custom base.

The cards also featured various slang terms relating to crack cocaine, including ‘Chef’ referring to someone who ‘cooks’ the crack cocaine to prepare it for use.

‘Rolling Stones’ images referred to the end product of crack cocaine which crystallises into ‘stones’ or rocks, and 24/7 was used to advertise that he sells and deals drugs at all hours of the day, every day.

Manning used Popeye images on his business cardsplaceholder image
Manning used Popeye images on his business cards | Cleveland Police

The crack cocaine dealer was eventually arrested and found guilty for his role in a drugs phone line operation supplying crack cocaine in Thornaby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Thursday (Sept 11), Manning was handed a 31-month custodial sentence.

Detective Sergeant Owen Collingwood, of the Dedicated Drugs Unit said: “Crack cocaine causes misery to our communities and preys upon vulnerable people who have become addicted to drugs because of people like Manning.

“His business cards stood out to us as most people peddling drugs tend to do this online or using social media these days, so the use of a physical card containing images of an old cartoon character was unusual.

“We will try to steer those who were customers of Manning towards drugs intervention services and continue our work to tackle more drugs lines across Teesside.”

Related topics:PopeyePoliceDrugsPeopleSocial media
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice