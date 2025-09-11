Crack cocaine dealer jailed after using cartoon Popeye on business cards to lure buyers
Stephen Manning, 38, from Thornaby, handed out business cards that used images of pipe-smoking cartoon character Popeye, a court heard.
This was to reflect the pipes that crack cocaine users often use.
Police discovered during an investigation Manning has been handing out these business cards to existing customers, to promote his product to a wider custom base.
The cards also featured various slang terms relating to crack cocaine, including ‘Chef’ referring to someone who ‘cooks’ the crack cocaine to prepare it for use.
‘Rolling Stones’ images referred to the end product of crack cocaine which crystallises into ‘stones’ or rocks, and 24/7 was used to advertise that he sells and deals drugs at all hours of the day, every day.
The crack cocaine dealer was eventually arrested and found guilty for his role in a drugs phone line operation supplying crack cocaine in Thornaby.
On Thursday (Sept 11), Manning was handed a 31-month custodial sentence.
Detective Sergeant Owen Collingwood, of the Dedicated Drugs Unit said: “Crack cocaine causes misery to our communities and preys upon vulnerable people who have become addicted to drugs because of people like Manning.
“His business cards stood out to us as most people peddling drugs tend to do this online or using social media these days, so the use of a physical card containing images of an old cartoon character was unusual.
“We will try to steer those who were customers of Manning towards drugs intervention services and continue our work to tackle more drugs lines across Teesside.”