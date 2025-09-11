A crack cocaine dealer who handed out Popeye-branded business cards to promote his drugs operation in Yorkshire has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Manning, 38, from Thornaby, handed out business cards that used images of pipe-smoking cartoon character Popeye, a court heard.

This was to reflect the pipes that crack cocaine users often use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Manning | Cleveland Police

Police discovered during an investigation Manning has been handing out these business cards to existing customers, to promote his product to a wider custom base.

The cards also featured various slang terms relating to crack cocaine, including ‘Chef’ referring to someone who ‘cooks’ the crack cocaine to prepare it for use.

‘Rolling Stones’ images referred to the end product of crack cocaine which crystallises into ‘stones’ or rocks, and 24/7 was used to advertise that he sells and deals drugs at all hours of the day, every day.

Manning used Popeye images on his business cards | Cleveland Police

The crack cocaine dealer was eventually arrested and found guilty for his role in a drugs phone line operation supplying crack cocaine in Thornaby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday (Sept 11), Manning was handed a 31-month custodial sentence.

Detective Sergeant Owen Collingwood, of the Dedicated Drugs Unit said: “Crack cocaine causes misery to our communities and preys upon vulnerable people who have become addicted to drugs because of people like Manning.

“His business cards stood out to us as most people peddling drugs tend to do this online or using social media these days, so the use of a physical card containing images of an old cartoon character was unusual.