'Danger to women' jailed for raping and strangling victim has sentence increased

A man convicted of rape and non-fatal strangulation has had his prison sentence increased at the Court of Appeal after judges ruled it was "unduly lenient".

Craig Welsh, 37, previously of Scarborough, was described by police as a "danger to women" after he was jailed for seven years in June. After his offending, his victim was left suffering physically, emotionally and mentally, felt "scared" and was in "constant survival mode", judges were told.

Welsh denied the offences which took place in 2023 but was convicted by jurors after a trial at York Crown Court .

At a Court of Appeal hearing on Friday, lawyers for the solicitor general challenged Welsh's sentence as being "unduly lenient".

Craig Welsh has had his sentence increased

Lord Justice Dingemans, who considered the case alongside Mrs Justice Thornton and Mr Justice Linden, concluded that his total sentence should be increased to eight years and nine months.

Ben Holt, representing the solicitor general, told the hearing in London that the judge who sentenced Welsh had fallen into "gross error" when calculating his jail term.

The barrister said the judge had taken an "inappropriate" approach when determining the sentence for the rape offence and had "erred" by reducing the sentence to reflect prison conditions.

"When one looks at the entirety of the sentencing process there was reduction made at every stage of it," Mr Holt said. "When one looks at the entirety of the reductions, that is when the sentence can be regarded as not just lenient, but unduly lenient."

Nicholas Hammond, for Welsh, said the seven-year sentence was "not unduly lenient", telling judges that mitigating features in his case included "the lack of relevant previous convictions" and his "mental health conditions".

Lord Justice Dingemans said the sentencing judge had taken the "wrong" approach, ruling Welsh's overall sentence should be increased.

Detective Constable Tracey Brewster, of North Yorkshire Police, said, after Welsh's sentencing in June, that his denials had "subjected his already traumatised victim to the ordeal of a court trial".

"She has shown courage and strength in reporting the crimes and providing the evidence to help secure justice," she added.