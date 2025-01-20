‘Dangerous’ Leeds man who used ‘sexual violence against women’ has been jailed for almost two decades

A "dangerous" Leeds man who police say was “willing to use violence and sexual violence against women” has been jailed for several offences including rape.

Emmanuel Williams, 28, of Hamilton Avenue, was jailed for two counts of rape, assault by penetration, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour.

Williams was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday (Jan 17), to 17 years in jail.

Detective Constable Natalie Woodhead, of Leeds District Adult Safeguarding Unit, said: “Williams has demonstrated that he is a dangerous offender who is willing to use violence and sexual violence against women.

“The work that myself and colleagues do within the safeguarding department is all about protecting people against such offenders. I do not underestimate the courage that it takes for victims to come forward but, like in this case, it enables us to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.

“VAWG (Violence Against Women and Girls) is a priority for the police, and I hope women and girls feel safer knowing that Williams is behind bars.

“We have dedicated adult and child safeguarding units in all five districts of West Yorkshire Police, and I would urge anyone who has been the victim of physical, emotional or sexual abuse to please come forward and report it. The crimes against you will be investigated by specially-trained officers and you will be supported throughout the criminal justice process.”

