‘Dangerous sexual predator’ jailed for 20 years for raping three women in Wakefield

A “dangerous sexual predator” who raped three women in Wakefield has been jailed for 20 years.

Benjamin Baxter, 38 and a former pub landlord in Wakefield, subjected his victims to the “most awful ordeal”.

Following a trial at Leeds Crown Court Baxter was found guilty of four counts of rape.

He was also found guilty of one count of controlling and coercive behaviour.

The 38-year-old appeared before the Crown Court on Tuesday (Aug 19), where he was sentenced to 20 years in prison with an extended licence period of five years.

Detective Constable Hannah Banks, of Wakefield District Adult Safeguarding Unit, said: “Baxter has demonstrated that he is a dangerous sexual predator who has committed offences against multiple victims.

Benjamin Baxter has been jailed for three years after being found guilty of raping three women | West Yorkshire Police

“Baxter will be a known face to some in the community as he was landlord of a pub in Wakefield. We hope the prison term that Baxter has been given provides some reassurance to his victims and the wider public.

“These women have been subjected to the most awful ordeal. While they have shown courage in reporting these offences and bravery in supporting the criminal justice process, Baxter has shown what a contemptible man he is.

“Not once during this process has he accepted responsibility for the harm he has caused or shown any remorse.

“I would urge anyone who has been the victim of sexual offences or domestic abuse offences to please report it. Don’t suffer alone.