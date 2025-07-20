‘Dangerous sexual predator’ jailed for raping “vulnerable” woman in a Bradford park

A Bradford man has been called a “dangerous sexual predator” after he raped and “took advantage of a vulnerable woman”.

Ifzal Hussain, from Bradford, first sexually assaulted a woman in a taxi in May 2024.

The 35-year-old then raped the woman in October 2024 after he followed her into a Bradford park at night.

Hussain was arrested and found guilty rape and sexual assault on Wednesday (Jul 16) at Bradford Crown Court.

The next day (Jul 17), he was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment with a six-year extended licence period on his release.

He was also made to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Jodie Hayes of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “Hussain is a dangerous sexual predator who took advantage of a vulnerable woman on two occasions.

“His actions have had a significant impact on the victim, who has shown immense courage in coming forward and reporting these crimes to us.

“She has stayed with the court process, and I hope the sentence gives her comfort in knowing that he has been punished for his actions.

“Women and girls should be safe to live their lives free from the fear of violence and harassment, we remain fully committed along with our partners to making the county a safer place for women and girls.