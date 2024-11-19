Dangerous Wakefield man jailed for brutal four-year campaign of domestic abuse against his wife

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 19th Nov 2024, 11:39 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 11:39 GMT
A Horbury man has been jailed after admitting a catalogue of domestic abuse offences against his wife which took place over a four-year period.

Adrian Geary, 35, of East Street, Horbury, has been jailed after committing a slew of offences against his wife between August 2020 and March 2024.

On 24 March, Geary called police to report he had assaulted the victim.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the call he told the call handler that this had “never happened before”.

Emergency services attended at the scene, and it was established that the victim had been subjected to a sustained, unprovoked attack.

The victim had suffered the brutal attack which included having her head stamped on several times while on the floor.

Adrian Geary has been jailed following a four-year campaign of domestic abuseAdrian Geary has been jailed following a four-year campaign of domestic abuse
Adrian Geary has been jailed following a four-year campaign of domestic abuse | West Yorkshire Police

The victim was supported by specially trained officers from Wakefield District Safeguarding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She later disclosed further offences that had taken place throughout the course of her relationship with Geary.

Following his arrest Geary pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Monday (Nov 18), where he was sentenced to 10 year and nine months imprisonment.

Detective Constable Dawn Crummack-Knowles, of Wakefield District Adult Safeguarding Unit, said: “The victim in this case has been on an emotional rollercoaster and still is.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“She sustained significant injuries which she is still undergoing treatment for now, but also underneath the physical scars are the mental scars that this prolonged campaign of domestic abuse has had on her.

“Prior to March this year, none of the domestic abuse she endured was reported to the police. It has taken immense bravery for her to report what has happened to her and I know she hopes that her case may help give others the courage to come forward.

“Geary is a dangerous man who is now in prison facing responsibility for his actions.”-

Related topics:PoliceEmergency services
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice