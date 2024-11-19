Dangerous Wakefield man jailed for brutal four-year campaign of domestic abuse against his wife
Adrian Geary, 35, of East Street, Horbury, has been jailed after committing a slew of offences against his wife between August 2020 and March 2024.
On 24 March, Geary called police to report he had assaulted the victim.
During the call he told the call handler that this had “never happened before”.
Emergency services attended at the scene, and it was established that the victim had been subjected to a sustained, unprovoked attack.
The victim had suffered the brutal attack which included having her head stamped on several times while on the floor.
The victim was supported by specially trained officers from Wakefield District Safeguarding.
She later disclosed further offences that had taken place throughout the course of her relationship with Geary.
Following his arrest Geary pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Monday (Nov 18), where he was sentenced to 10 year and nine months imprisonment.
Detective Constable Dawn Crummack-Knowles, of Wakefield District Adult Safeguarding Unit, said: “The victim in this case has been on an emotional rollercoaster and still is.
“She sustained significant injuries which she is still undergoing treatment for now, but also underneath the physical scars are the mental scars that this prolonged campaign of domestic abuse has had on her.
“Prior to March this year, none of the domestic abuse she endured was reported to the police. It has taken immense bravery for her to report what has happened to her and I know she hopes that her case may help give others the courage to come forward.
“Geary is a dangerous man who is now in prison facing responsibility for his actions.”-