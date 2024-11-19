A Horbury man has been jailed after admitting a catalogue of domestic abuse offences against his wife which took place over a four-year period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian Geary, 35, of East Street, Horbury, has been jailed after committing a slew of offences against his wife between August 2020 and March 2024.

On 24 March, Geary called police to report he had assaulted the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the call he told the call handler that this had “never happened before”.

Emergency services attended at the scene, and it was established that the victim had been subjected to a sustained, unprovoked attack.

The victim had suffered the brutal attack which included having her head stamped on several times while on the floor.

Adrian Geary has been jailed following a four-year campaign of domestic abuse | West Yorkshire Police

The victim was supported by specially trained officers from Wakefield District Safeguarding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She later disclosed further offences that had taken place throughout the course of her relationship with Geary.

Following his arrest Geary pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Monday (Nov 18), where he was sentenced to 10 year and nine months imprisonment.

Detective Constable Dawn Crummack-Knowles, of Wakefield District Adult Safeguarding Unit, said: “The victim in this case has been on an emotional rollercoaster and still is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She sustained significant injuries which she is still undergoing treatment for now, but also underneath the physical scars are the mental scars that this prolonged campaign of domestic abuse has had on her.

“Prior to March this year, none of the domestic abuse she endured was reported to the police. It has taken immense bravery for her to report what has happened to her and I know she hopes that her case may help give others the courage to come forward.