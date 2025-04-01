Darren Leach: Man charged with murder over unexplained Leeds death

A man has been charged with the murder of Darren Leach who was found dead in his Leeds home last month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly before 8:30am on Wednesday (Mar 19), police were called to a property on Marsden Grove in the Beeston area of Leeds.

It was then confirmed by paramedics, a short time later, a man had died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man has now been named as Darren Leach, 53, who lived at the property. | West Yorkshire Police

Police also confirmed there was a small fire found within the property.

The man was named by police as Darren Leach, 53, who lived at the property.

Officers investigating Mr Leach’s death have now arrested and charged a man with murder.

William Joyce, 38, from Leeds, was arrested on Sunday (Mar 30) and charged with Mr Leach’s murder.