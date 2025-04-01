Darren Leach: Man charged with murder over unexplained Leeds death

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 1st Apr 2025, 10:56 BST
A man has been charged with the murder of Darren Leach who was found dead in his Leeds home last month.

Shortly before 8:30am on Wednesday (Mar 19), police were called to a property on Marsden Grove in the Beeston area of Leeds.

It was then confirmed by paramedics, a short time later, a man had died.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The man has now been named as Darren Leach, 53, who lived at the property.The man has now been named as Darren Leach, 53, who lived at the property.
The man has now been named as Darren Leach, 53, who lived at the property. | West Yorkshire Police

Police also confirmed there was a small fire found within the property.

The man was named by police as Darren Leach, 53, who lived at the property.

Officers investigating Mr Leach’s death have now arrested and charged a man with murder.

William Joyce, 38, from Leeds, was arrested on Sunday (Mar 30) and charged with Mr Leach’s murder.

Joyce will appear before Leeds Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (Apr 1) and has been remanded in custody.

Related topics:PropertymurderPoliceLeedsFireParamedicsBeeston
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice