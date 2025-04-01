Darren Leach: Man charged with murder over unexplained Leeds death
Shortly before 8:30am on Wednesday (Mar 19), police were called to a property on Marsden Grove in the Beeston area of Leeds.
It was then confirmed by paramedics, a short time later, a man had died.
Police also confirmed there was a small fire found within the property.
The man was named by police as Darren Leach, 53, who lived at the property.
Officers investigating Mr Leach’s death have now arrested and charged a man with murder.
William Joyce, 38, from Leeds, was arrested on Sunday (Mar 30) and charged with Mr Leach’s murder.
Joyce will appear before Leeds Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (Apr 1) and has been remanded in custody.