Decomposing carcasses found on farm as ex East Riding farmer fined over £1100

A former East Riding farmer has been fined over £1,100 after dead livestock were found decomposing in a farm outbuilding.

Andrew Smith, now of Cundall Close, Southcoates Lane, Hull, appeared in Hull Magistrates’ Court on July 29, 2025, in relation to an animal by product offence and cattle identification offence.

A court heard how animal health officers from East Riding of Yorkshire Council and a veterinary inspector from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) visited his former farm premises in Thorngumbald on August 30, 2024.

Officers found at least one sheep and seven calf carcasses in an advanced stage of decomposition, in a closed outbuilding on the premises.

Hull Magistrates' Court | NW

An animal by-products disposal notice was served on Smith requiring him to dispose of the carcasses without undue delay.

Despite repeated assurances from Smith that he would arrange for the disposal of the carcasses, he had still failed to do so by October 1 last year.

Consequently, the council arranged for their disposal on a cost recovery basis.

Checks on the ear tags found on the dead calves identified that Smith had also failed to report the deaths to the British Cattle Movement Service.

Smith informed the court that the farm was up for sale, and that he no longer had anything to do with farming, and did not intend to do so in the future.

He pleaded guilty to both offences and was fined £300, ordered to pay £748.47 costs and a £120 victim surcharge.