An illegal immigrant previously deported for a drug offence has been jailed again - this time for transporting £100,000 worth of cannabis around the UK.

Albanian Armando Gjoka, 24, was pulled over by police on October 22 on the M62 after the vehicle he was driving was flagged up having speeding offences.

Police officers could immediately smell cannabis in the vehicle and found 10 vacuum-packed bags of the class B drug, worth a street value of around £100,000.

During his police interview, Gjoka said he was working as a courier and that his passenger knew nothing of the 10kg worth of drugs in the vehicle.

Albanian Armando Gjoka, 24.

But he admitted dealing in cannabis and possession of criminal property and was jailed for 20 months. It is expected that he will be deported again on his release.

In mitigation, Matthew Stewart said Gjoka had originally come to the UK with the help of traffickers and had incurred a £25,000 debt.

Gjoka previously jailed in March of last year for growing the plants, before being thrown out of the UK.

Mr Stewart said he returned to the UK a second time to continue paying off that debt to the traffickers.

He said Gjoka, of no fixed address, had been unemployed in his home country and wanted to work in the UK so he could send money back to help out his family.