A Doncaster burglar who claimed he found stolen guns on the floor, and denied attempting to steal them, has been jailed.

On March 17, Gavin Smedley, 37 of Old Hexthorpe in Doncaster, attempted to steal a number of guns from a firearms store in Doncaster.

Smedley was found on the scene of a firearms store in Doncaster after an intruder alarm alerted the police.

The 37-year-old was confronted by the officer and dropped the guns before he was arrested.

In a police interview, Smedley claimed he had been walking through the car park of the store when he saw the guns, which happened to be on the ground, and he picked them up.

However, a hole had been cut into the store’s roof and a wood saw was recovered near the scene.

Due to the overwhelming evidence Smedley pleaded guilty to one charge of burglary and three counts of possessing a firearm without a certificate.

On Thursday (Sept 5), at Sheffield Crown Court, Smedley was sentenced to one year and ten months in prison.

Arresting officer Response Constable Luke O’Donnell said: “We know the terror and pain gun crime causes within our local communities.

“The damage Smedley could have caused if he had been successful in stealing these guns cannot be understated.