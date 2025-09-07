A Doncaster man has been jailed for more than eight years after a brutal crowbar attack on a woman during a motorbike robbery.

A court heard how Liam Askin, 27, from Doncaster, pursued a woman riding a motorbike as she made her way to work.

When the woman came to a stop on a driveway Askin attacked the woman with a crowbar.

The 27-year-old then fled the scene on his victim’s motorbike.

His victim was left with a broken arm.

Police launched an investigation and Askin was identified via a social media post.

Liam Askin

Askin was charged with robbery and pleaded not guilty.

However, he was found guilty of the offence following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

On Friday (Aug 29), the 27-year-old was sentenced to eight years and nine months in jail.

PC Di Biase, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "This was a horrific robbery which saw Askin target his victim on her morning commute before ambushing her and attacking her with a crowbar.

"As well as the obvious physical impact this had on his victim, it no doubt left a mental mark and Atkin's refusal to admit to his crime meant she had to relive it all in court during a trial.

"I was witness to the mental impact on the victim throughout the investigation and at court. She was pushed to tears whenever recollecting the incident and she should be very proud of the bravery and courage she has displayed throughout this ordeal.

"The team conducted a thorough investigation into Atkin's offending and I am pleased a jury were able to use the evidence displayed to them to find him guilty of robbery.

"I hope this sentence gives the victim closure from what must have been a traumatic time and sends out a clear warning message of just how seriously we take reports of violent offending.