A Doncaster man was been jailed for a total of 15 years for raping a 13-year-old girl around 2012 and 2013.

Jonathan Jackson, 57, of Goodison Boulevard, Doncaster, abused and raped a 13-year-old girl over ten years ago.

In October 2020 the woman came forward about the abuse leading to Jackson to being interviewed by police in November 2020.

On 6 December 2022, Jackson was charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child under 13, one count of sexual activity with a child, and one count of rape of a female under 16.

These offences were committed against the same victim.

Jackson pleaded not guilty to the four sexual offences, prompting a five-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court which ended on Friday (Sept 20) when the jury returned a verdict of guilty on all four counts.

Jackson was sentenced at the same court on Wednesday (Sept 25) to a total of 15 years in prison.

He was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Kay Morgan, the officer in charge of the case, said: “The victim in this case has shown incredible bravery in coming forward and helping officers to get her the justice she deserves.

"Sexual abuse leaves a lasting and devastating impact on the victim which continues long after the crime itself, and Jackson chose to compound this pain for the victim in this case by putting her through a week-long trial.

"She has been supported by specialist officers throughout this process and I hope that this lengthy sentence will provide some form of closure.

“I also hope the result encourages other victims of sexual abuse, be it non-recent or recent, to come forward. We investigate and take all reports seriously and are committed to seeing justice served for victims of these horrific crimes.