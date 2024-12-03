Double murder accused pleads not guilty following fatal e-bike crash

A 29-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder following a crash involving a black e-bike.

Alex Rose appeared at Guildford Crown Court via video link from HMP Wandsworth on Tuesday where he also denied a single charge of perverting the course of justice.

William Birchard, 21, and Darren George, 22, were killed in a collision on July 22 on the A316 southbound slip road on the M3 in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey.

The court heard Rose is accused of murdering Mr Birchard and Mr George, as well as falsely reporting his black Ford Ranger as stolen between July 21 and 22, which would have a “tendency to pervert the course of justice”.

He spoke only to confirm his name and to enter his not guilty pleas during a short hearing.

William Birchard, 21, from Colnbrook, was one of two men killed in a fatal collision in Sunbury. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

His co-defendant Tara Knaggs, 24, pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender after she allegedly booked a hotel for Rose and flights for him to leave the UK “with intent to impede” his apprehension.