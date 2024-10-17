Dr Thomas Kwan: Victim of poison jab GP said ‘this should have been the end of me’

A grandfather who was injected with a fake Covid jab by his partner’s son in a bid to murder him told a court: “This incident should have been the end of me.”

Patrick O’Hara, 72, spoke about the excruciating pain he felt when Dr Thomas Kwan, disguised as a nurse, injected poison into his arm, saying “it felt like it was on fire” afterwards.

The 53-year-old Sunderland GP, who developed an extensive knowledge of poisons and had dangerous chemicals in his garage, admitted attempted murder and will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court at a later date.

In his victim statement, Mr O’Hara revealed he is no longer in a relationship with Kwan’s mother, Jenny Leung, and has moved out of their home in St Thomas Street, Newcastle.

He praised his ex-wife Theresa for the loving support she has given him after he moved in with his daughter.

The court was told he has developed severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the attempt on his life in January.

Mr O’Hara is a retired environmental analyst who worked with asbestos for years and so who had regular health checks.

He received a letter he believed to be from the NHS last November, with a follow-up in January, offering him a home health check.

He said: “At roughly 0945 hours on Monday 22nd January 2024 my life completely changed for ever.

“This is a date that I will never forget for as long as I shall live.

“On this date, a male attended my home address, under the guise of a healthcare professional administering a Covid injection, and injected me with a devastating toxic chemical, whilst all the time having me believe that the injection was needed for my health and welfare.

“I remember that, when that needle entered my arm, I felt instant, excruciating pain. I had never in my life felt anything that painful before.

“I instantly thought that something had gone wrong.”

He was told he must be having an allergic reaction and said he believed and trusted the nurse.

“At no point in time was I ever under the impression that this person portraying to be a healthcare professional was in fact my partner at the time’s son, Thomas,” he said.

“In the days that followed, as a direct result of being injected by Thomas, I had to attend my GP as my left arm was suffering in a way that was causing me huge concerns.

“It felt like it was on fire.”

Mr O’Hara said he underwent a series of treatments and was admitted to the high dependency unit at the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle.

He moved to the plastic surgery department after a week and, having been diagnosed with the flesh-eating disease necrotising fasciitis, spent five weeks in the hospital.

During that time he underwent three operations to cut away damaged flesh and needed skin grafts from his thigh.

After he was eventually discharged he undertook a course of physiotherapy to build up his left arm.

He said: “Overall, this incident should have been the end of me. The nature of what had occurred to my body has left me speechless.

“Had it have not been for medical intervention I am positive that, not only would I have lost my left arm, but my life as well.

“In stark contrast, I am amazed at how resilient the human body is.

“I managed to recover quite well from the surgeries and even managed to get back to playing some rounds of golf.”

However, having begun to make a good recovery, Mr O’Hara fell ill again in August, rapidly losing a stone and a half in weight, having almost all of his hair fall out, and suffering from hallucinations.

He was diagnosed with PTSD, for which he will require ongoing treatment, and described himself as “a shell of an individual” who is faced with his disfigurement every time he gets changed.

He fears Kwan being released and coming after him again.

“I am petrified that he will cause harm to my loved ones as a result of me assisting the police in his prosecution,” he said.

“I genuinely struggle to talk about this situation, and this has impacted the close relationships that I have with my family.

“I remember when I was lying on the bed whilst in the RVI, police visited me and informed me that they had arrested Thomas for the attack on myself.

“I couldn’t believe it. Some part of me didn’t want to believe it, and then to be informed that he had been charged with the offence of attempted murder made my thoughts spiral out of control.

“I have always thought what would I say to him, should the opportunity arise?

“I genuinely feel as if I have been to hell and back.”