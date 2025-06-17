A Rotherham man who was nearly three times over the drink-drive limit has been jailed after a crash that killed his passenger.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 11:36pm on November 26, 2023, emergency services were alerted to a crash on Kimberworth Road in Rotherham.

The incident involved a blue Volkswagen Passat, being driven by Dean Rowbottom, 27, from Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard how Rowbottom was over the drink driving limit when he crashed into several parked vehicles along the road.

All the vehicles were unoccupied at the time but, due to the force of the impact, Rowbottom’s passenger, a 47-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The 27-year-old received minor injuries in the crash and a roadside breath test revealed he was nearly three times over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

Kimberworth Road

Following his arrest on suspicion of death by dangerous driving, refusing to submit an eyesight test required under section 96(2) of RTA 1988, and driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit, Rowbottom attended voluntarily for a police interview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At an earlier hearing in March 2025, at Sheffield Crown Court, Rowbottom pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

On Monday (Jun 16), he was sentenced at the same court to seven years and six months in prison.

Sergeant John Taylor, Senior Investigating Officer, from the Serious Collisions Unit, said: “Rowbottom's choice to get into his car and drive it that night after drinking over the limit for driving was reckless and resulted in the loss of an innocent life.

"A family suffered the devastating and unnecessary death of a loved one and I hope this serves as a reminder to all drivers that drinking and driving is extremely dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The consequences can be catastrophic, it doesn't just put your own life at risk but that of your loved ones and others.