Driver fined after hitting horse and rider in North Yorkshire - before driving off

A driver has been fined and handed eight penalty points after he hit a horse and its rider on a Yorkshire road - before fleeing the scene.

Rob McGregor, of Hambleton, struck the hind leg of the horse as he was trying to overtake them in his Kia on Westcroft Lane in Hambleton on February 12 this year.

The 78-year-old failed to stop at the scene but was followed to his home in Hambleton and reported to the police.

The horse had to be seen by a vet after being left with leg injuries, and the rider suffered from whiplash.

McGregor admitted driving without due care and attention and for failing to stop after a collision at York Crown Court on Monday (Dec 2).

He was given eight penalty points on his licence for the incident and ordered to pay more than £2,200 in fines, court costs and victim surcharges after the victim incurred more than £470 of veterinary bills.

North Yorkshire Police said it wanted to remind motorists to slow down and give plenty of room when passing horses, cyclists and other road users.

PC Sam Potts, said: “A few seconds' loss of concentration is all it takes to cause injuries that last a lifetime and even fatalities.

“Motorists need to remember the ‘ten and two’ rule when passing horses – allow two metres and limit your speed to 10mph.