A driver has been jailed after DNA on a windscreen linked him to a hit-and-run that killed a mother-of-three.

On Saturday, July 24, shortly after midnight, Matthew Harris, 36, was driving with no driving licence, in a Nissan Juke, at speed along High Street in Bawtry.

While driving he crashed into two pedestrians, a court heard.

One of the pedestrians, Keita Mullen, 30, was thrown across the road and suffered serious injuries.

The mother-of-three was then pronounced dead at the scene from the “unsurvivable injuries”.

The court also heard the other pedestrian, her friend suffered minor injuries, and “lasting mental trauma”.

Harris fled the scene and attempted to evade police.

Officers located the wing mirror of the car at the scene, and alongside their enquiries were able to identify the make and model of the car involved and found it during a search of Harris’ property.

The car had extensive damage consistent with being involved in a crash and forensic examination led to Keita’s DNA being found on the windscreen.

Police tracked Harris’ movements prior to the crash with CCTV.

The court heard how the CCTV enquiries revealed Harris had consumed ten pints of what is believed to be lager at a bar on Burncroft Hill, before getting back into the car and driving along the A1 and towards Doncaster.

Matthew Harris

Four days after the incident Harris was arrested and interviewed, where he answered “no comment” to every question, refusing to take responsibility.

Harris later pleaded guilty to his charges of causing death by dangerous driving, the court heard.

On Friday (Mar 21), at Sheffield Crown Court, Harris of Burcroft Avenue, was sentenced to 16years, reduced to 10 years and eight months for pleading guilty.