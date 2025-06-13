A 15-year-old girl was subjected to a “frightening” ordeal when she was followed and harassed by a drunk Yorkshire man on a train.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On May 25, a 15-year-old girl was travelling on a train from York to Sherburn-in-Elmet.

At around 9:50pm, a man, Zainal Osman, 31, who was described as “visibly drunk” began to follow her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard how he repeatedly professed his love for her, and despite the girl telling Osman her age he continued to make advances.

She called 999 and a ticket inspector who saw what was happening intervened.

Zainal Osman | British Transport Police

The inspector allowed the girl to safely leave the train.

BTP officers met the train at the next stop, Selby railway station, and Osman was arrested and taken into custody.

Osman, from Selby, was sentenced at York Magistrates' Court on Thursday (Jun 5) after he pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also pleaded guilty to failing to notify police of a change of address as part of his notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act.

The 31-year-old was sentenced to 32 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a victim surcharge.

He must also sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Investigating officer DC Liam Brown said: "The actions of the young girl in alerting 999, and the intervention of the ticket inspector, meant we were able to act fast to detain Osman.

"This was a frightening ordeal for the girl and it is because of her bravery that Osman, who has a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) because of a previous offence, has been brought to justice.