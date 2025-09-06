Two men from Doncaster have been jailed for after an EncroChat investigation exposed their £80,000 cocaine supply plot.

As part of the police investigation Operation Venetic - a major National Crime Agency led operation which gathered intelligence and information from EncroChat - Benjamin Williams and Andrew Bulcroft were identified.

Detectives studying messages from EncroChat discovered Bulcroft, 48 from Doncaster, was using the handle 'Yummycub'.

This handle was in conversation with other accounts comparing prices and sources of cocaine.

Andrew Bulcroft | SYP

The court heard Bulcroft was identified by police due to damning messages that referenced his address, place of work and a message wishing 'Yummycub' a happy birthday which was sent on the 48-year-old's birthday.

Officers also discovered messages referencing a Mexborough address and a registration plate of a Ford Transit van - both of which were connected to Williams, 43 from Doncaster.

On June 15, 2020, a warrant was executed at Bulcroft's home.

An extensive search was carried out by officers and a safe was found hidden under a drain cover, which was beneath a cupboard.

Inside the safe was a large over £80,000 in cash, a gold watch worth £23,500 and £10,000 worth of cocaine.

An empty EncroChat phone box was also found within Williams' home.

Benjamin Williams | SYP

Both men were arrested and subsequently charged with drug offences.

Williams pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis and acquiring, using and possessing criminal property.

Bulcroft was found guilty of conspiring to supply cocaine following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court in February 2025.

On Friday (Sept 5), at the same court, both men were jailed for 10 years.

Detective Constable James Harding, the officer in charge of the case, said: "We take the supply of drugs very seriously and today's sentencing will help make our local communities a safer place.

"Both Williams and Bulcroft funnelled dangerous drugs onto the streets of South Yorkshire and their respective sentences reflect this.