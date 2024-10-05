An ex-football coach and former Doncaster teacher who sexually abused two boys over the course of a decade has been jailed.

John Staveley, 55, of Hale Hill Lane, Doncaster, sexually abused two boys, with his offending taking place over the course of a decade from the late 1990s.

The first victim came into contact with Staveley through his role as a football coach and recalled how he was left traumatised, a court heard.

His second victim told police of how Staveley sexually abused him during a school trip, when the 55-year-old was working as a primary school teacher.

The first victim reported his attacker's crimes to the NSPCC in 2020.

This led to Staveley's arrest and a lengthy police investigation.

During the investigation detectives gathered crucial witness statements and screenshots of social media messages.

Staveley initially pleaded not guilty to 12 offences, this led to a week long trial.

The 55-year-old was found guilty of nine counts of gross indecency with a boy under 14 years of age, two counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 16 and one count of causing or inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

On Friday (Sept 27), Staveley was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years, at Sheffield Crown Court.

Detective Constable Mike Tilley, from the Protecting Vulnerable People Unit, was the officer in charge of this case.

He said: "Staveley abused his position as a mentor and guide to young children in sports and educational settings.

"He should have been someone his victims were able to trust but instead he exploited them, took advantage of them and abused them for his own sexual gratification.

"I really want to commend his victims for coming forward and telling us about their harrowing and horrific experiences as children. Without their accounts, Staveley wouldn't be behind bars and where he belongs.

"I hope this case shows that it really is never too late to report sexual abuse. Even if decades have passed, we are here to listen to you, support you through the process and strive to secure justice on your behalf.”