An “extremely dangerous” and “controlling” man has been jailed after he subjected his victim to “extreme levels of violent abuse” over four weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deven Huteson, 26, from Hull, has received a jail sentence after he subjected a woman to “extreme levels of violent abuse and controlling behaviours” over a four week period.

Huteson pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating, three counts of criminal damage and malicious communications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he refused to admit to any further offences and his victim “relive the trauma she endured” throughout a five-day trial, Leading the investigation, Detective Constable Melissa Bell said.

At the end of the trial, on Friday (May 23), the 26-year-old was found guilty of two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault by penetration, assault causing actual bodily harm, assault by beating, and coercive and controlling behaviour.

Deven Huteson has been jailed for 15 years. | Humberside Police

DC Bell described Huteson as an “extremely dangerous offender, who over a four-week period, subjected a woman to extreme levels of violent abuse and controlling behaviours”.

Then added he “continues to show no remorse for his crimes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I am reassured that he is now off our streets and in prison for a substantial number of years, unable to inflict such incomprehensible emotional and physical harm to anyone else.

“I’d like to praise the woman for her sheer bravery for coming forward and reporting the horrific crimes she was subjected to; I cannot begin to comprehend how she has felt throughout the entirety of this investigation and court proceedings, especially after Huteson denied offences, making her relive the trauma she endured throughout the trial.

“I hope the result today will also encourage others to come forward if they have experienced something similar, and I’d like to offer my reassurance that we take all allegations like this seriously, and will do our upmost for our victims, as well as safeguard our wider communities against people like Huteson.”