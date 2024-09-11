Father-of-two jailed after trying to grab riot shield from female police officer during disorder

A father-of-two who tried to grab a police riot shield as he took part in mob violence outside a hotel housing hundreds of asylum seekers in Rotherham has been jailed for two years and eight months.

Kurt Hooley , 34, was captured by the body-worn camera of a woman police officer, confronting her and her colleagues outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers on August 4 .

The footage was shown at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, where a judge was told the incident was part of the violence involving around 400 people who besieged the hotel, which was housing 240 asylum seekers.

Some of the mob broke into the building and tried to set it on fire as 64 police officers, three police horses and a police dog were injured.

(left) Kurt Hooley and (right) Richard Harrison, who have both been jailed for their roles in disorder in Rotherham last month

Judge Sarah Wright heard Hooley was part of a group which was throwing missiles at the line of officers and screaming abuse at them, although there was no evidence he threw anything himself.

Judge Wright said she had read a statement from the female officer whose footage was shown in which she said: "I cannot describe or put into words how this incident has made me feel."

The judge said: "The fear and panic in the officer's voice can clearly be heard in the footage."

The court also heard a statement from a senior officer at the scene who said: "It felt like we were fighting for our lives and the lives of the people in the hotel."

The officer said he believed those attacking the police deliberately targeted smaller and female officers.

The court heard Hooley's partner, who was clearly upset in the public gallery, is expecting another child in October.

The defendant, who is of no fixed abode, admitted violent disorder at a previous hearing.

Judge Wright told him it was a "terrifying incident" and added "you were at the fore".

Richard Harrison, who pushed over a police officer who was holding a riot shield outside the hotel, was jailed for two years and six months by the same judge on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Neil Coxon said Harrison's push on the officer was the "catalyst" for him being attacked by others in the crowd, including being punched and assaulted with some kind of weapon.

The court was shown multiple video clips of the father-of-three at different stages in the disorder, abusing police officers as they stood behind their shields.

Bianca Brasoveanu, defending, said her client was "shamed" by what he had done and added that "drink is a demon he's been battling all his life".

Harrison, 37, of Ings Field Lane, Wath-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham, admitted violent disorder at a previous hearing.

Four other men who were due to be sentenced for violent disorder at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday had their cases adjourned for a range of reasons.

Daniel Kendall, 21, of Sandymount Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, will now sentenced on September 23.

Lee Marshall, 39, of Princess Street, Barnsley, will now be sentenced on September 17.

Mason Reddy, 24, of Victoria Street, Goldthorpe, Barnsley, will now be sentenced on September 19.