Female detective accused of sexually assaulting woman has trial delayed by a year

A former senior female police detective accused of sexually assaulting a woman has had her trial delayed - for a year.

Last year, Claudine Binns, 51, a former detective inspector with West Yorkshire Police, pleaded not guilty to committing the offence of sexual assault by penetration while off-duty back in 2022.

At Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday (May 6) the former officer also pleaded not guilty to a new charge of attempted sexual assault by penetration of a female aged 13 or over.

The trial had been scheduled to last four days, but was adjourned for nearly a year when it was decided the court would in fact need five days to hear all the evidence.