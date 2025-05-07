Female detective accused of sexually assaulting woman has trial delayed by a year
Last year, Claudine Binns, 51, a former detective inspector with West Yorkshire Police, pleaded not guilty to committing the offence of sexual assault by penetration while off-duty back in 2022.
At Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday (May 6) the former officer also pleaded not guilty to a new charge of attempted sexual assault by penetration of a female aged 13 or over.
The trial had been scheduled to last four days, but was adjourned for nearly a year when it was decided the court would in fact need five days to hear all the evidence.
The trial has now been rescheduled to take place over five days from Monday, April 13, 2026 - with Recorder Dafydd Enoch unable to hear the case for a fifth day on Monday next week.