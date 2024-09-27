A “sexual deviant” who targeted and “preyed on young women all for his own sex obsessed absurdities” has been jailed.

Between January 2014 and March 2020 Gerald Ellis, 64, of Primrose in Filey, targeted, repeatedly pestered, and sexually assaulted three women.

When the woman came forward Ellis was arrested and eventually pleaded guilty to ix counts of non-recent sexual assault and two counts of non-recent assault by penetration towards three women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Gayle Allwood from our Protecting Vulnerable People Unit leading the investigation said: “I would first like to commend the victims and their families for showing such courage and bravery in coming forward, as we understand how incredibly difficult it is to take that first step and tell someone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerald Ellis “preyed on young women all for his own sex obsessed absurdities”. | Humberside Police

“Ellis is a sexual deviant who preyed on young women all for his own sex obsessed absurdities. With these brave women coming forward and reporting Ellis, they have played a crucial part in helping put this predatory man behind bars.

“We take all reports of sexual offences incredibly seriously and will continue to seek prosecution against anybody who thinks it is appropriate to commit these kinds of offences, whether they are non-recent, or have just happened.

Ellis was sentenced to three years and two months, handed a 12-year sexual harm prevention order, and a 15-year restraining order, as well as being placed on the sex offender register for life following his appearance at Hull Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Allwood added: ““It is never the victim’s fault. You are in control, and it is completely up to you who you talk to and what help you get. I can’t reiterate enough the wide range of independent and criminal support out there. If you have been a victim of a sexual offence of any nature, I urge you please to tell someone.

“You can speak to specialist support networks and organisations privately and confidentially before you even call us to talk through the criminal process or seek advice about reporting both recent and non-recent crimes of this nature to us.