Footage has been released of the moment a teenager launched into a frenzied attack in a school reception before being stopped by two staff members.

Louis Melotte posted a series of disturbing messages on social media and warned people "today is the day" before walking into Birley Academy and assaulting three people, including a 12-year-old pupil.

In the video Melotte could be seen with a shard of broken glass hidden up his sleeve as he entered the school.

He can then be seen talking to a receptionist before attacking his youngest victim who escaped any harm thanks to staff members Molly Bulmer and Alicia Richards.

Ms Bulmer, who worked at the school as a youth and integration coordinator, bravely stepped in to apprehend Melotte, with additional help provided by receptionist Ms Richards, who thought she was "going to die" at the hands of the teenager.

In her victim impact statement which was read out at court, she said: "In truth I do not think I have really come to terms with what happened to me on the day of this incident.

"The fact that I managed to escape without at least life changing injuries is baffling to me.

"It is clear to me, as proven by his actions, that he [Melotte] is a very dangerous person. I feel very fortunate to be alive."

Melotte, of Jaunty Avenue, Sheffield, was found guilty of three counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court earlier this month.

He had already pleaded guilty to two counts of wounding with intent and possession of a sharply pointed article on a school premises.

An order preserving his anonymity was lifted by the judge following his conviction earlier this month.

On Friday (Aug 23), at Sheffield Crown Court, Melotte was given a 10-year extended sentence comprising five years in a young offender institution and an extended licence period of five years.

Detective Constable Thomas Ryan, from our Major Crime Unit, said: "This was a devastating attack in a school setting and the footage that has emerged shows the terrifying and frantic nature of Melotte's behaviour on that day.

"It is amazing that no one was seriously injured and I want to express my sincere gratitude to Ms Bulmer and Ms Richards for the bravery they showed in such a terrifying setting.

"They instinctively went towards danger and grappled with Melotte to prevent him from inflicting any further harm, and South Yorkshire Police will be nominating them for bravery awards.

"Melotte was quickly apprehended by our officers just minutes after a call to action was received and I want to thank them and the investigative team for their hard work and perseverance in securing a conviction.