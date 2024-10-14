Football supporter admits offensive Hillsborough post after fan’s death

A football supporter has admitted posting an offensive social media message referencing the Hillsborough disaster in the wake of the death of an opposing fan during a match.

Richard Crisp posted the message on X, formerly Twitter, following the death of West Brom fan Mark Townsend at Hillsborough stadium, in Sheffield, on September 28.

Sheffield Wednesday fan Crisp, 55, appeared at the city’s magistrates’ court on Monday where he admitted sending communications of an indecent or offensive nature.

Magistrates heard that one of the posts said: “Another one to add to the Leppings Lane tally. What are we at now 98? When we get to 100 we’ll have a party. Up the Owls.”

Sheffield Wednesday fan Richard Crisp arriving at Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Prosecutors said this was a reference to the 97 people who died following the crush at the Leppings Lane end of the ground in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

Crisp, of Lennox Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield, was bailed ahead of his sentencing on January 24.

The defendant stood in the dock during the 10-minute hearing wearing a blue suit, white shirt and green tie.

Rob Coyne, prosecuting, said there was more than one post involved, but he read only one out in court on Monday.

He agreed that a pre-sentence report was needed before the defendant can be sentenced.

The court heard that Crisp told police he was “extremely remorseful” after he was arrested and admitted what he had done immediately.

Crisp’s post caused outrage, especially among West Brom fans, many of whom had witnessed distressing scenes in the stands after Mr Townsend was taken ill during the Championship clash.

Sheffield Wednesday responded to the post by issuing Crisp with a lifetime ban.

The club said at the time: “We condemn absolutely this outrageous behaviour and underline our zero tolerance policy towards unlawful activity on all social media platforms.

“Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Mr Townsend and the wider West Bromwich Albion community at this incredibly difficult time.”

Construction firm Wates Group later issued a statement which said: “We can confirm that Richard Crisp is no longer employed by the Wates Group.

“The comments he made over the weekend are unacceptable and completely at odds with our values as a company.”

And Hillsborough Golf Club followed this with a similar statement announcing that Crisp was no longer a member.