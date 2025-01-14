A former teacher who sexually abused an 11-year-old boy in his own bedroom while his parents were downstairs has been jailed for over two years.

David Crowther, now aged 83, of Oakdale Crescent, Huddersfield, visited an 11-year-old boy's home, in Leeds, in the early 1970s.

The boy’s parents were hoping to send him to the school where Crowther taught.

During the visit, Crowther got the boy alone in his bedroom while his parents were downstairs.

The then-teacher then sexually assaulted the boy before returning downstairs as if nothing happened,

David Crowther has been jailed for sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy in his own home in the 1970s | West Yorkshire Police

The victim felt unable to report the incident at the time but contacted police in 2021 after searching online and finding media coverage of Crowther being convicted of child sex offences, a court heard.

In 2019, Crowther had previously been jailed for over three years for sexually abusing two teenage boys he had befriended through a choir in the 1980s.

The 83-year-old had also previously been convicted of five indecent assaults on children between 1973 and 1975 while a teacher in Leeds.

When the victim came forward in 2021 officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit launched an investigation that resulted in Crowther being charged with inciting a child to commit an act of gross indecency and two indecent assaults against the 11-year-old boy.

He was found guilty following a trial at Leeds Crown Court in September.

On Tuesday (Jan 14), Crowther was sentenced to 28 months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Emma Maltas, of Leeds District Safeguarding, said: “Crowther committed a huge betrayal of trust while visiting the victim’s home, sexually abusing him in his own bedroom while his parents were downstairs.

“This was a terrifying ordeal for a young boy to endure at the time and was something that had a lasting traumatic impact on him that he has had to carry with him throughout his adult life.

“We hope that the victim will gain some sense of closure from knowing Crowther has now been brought to justice for the harm his actions did to him, both at the time and over the years that followed.