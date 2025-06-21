Former West Yorkshire Police officer charged with assisting an offender

A former West Yorkshire Police officer has been charged with more than a dozen misconduct offences, including assisting an offender.

Jenade Yamin, 30, who worked in Calderdale district, has been charged with 13 counts of misconduct in a public office which took place from November 2019 to May 2022 , the force said.

The charges follow an investigation by the force into computer misuse, unauthorised disclosure of police information, assisting an offender and fraud.

Yamin resigned from West Yorkshire Police in 2023 while under investigation.