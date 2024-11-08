Former Yorkshire police officer charged alongside paedophile gang escapes prosecution

A police force's former poster boy charged with sexually abusing a teenage girl along with members of an alleged paedophile gang has escaped prosecution.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Amjad Ditta, 35, was charged in 2019 with sexual touching a teenage girl while serving with West Yorkshire Police. The teenager was among three girls allegedly abused by a group of men in Halifax between 2006 and 2009.

Ditta, also known as Amjad Hussain, appeared before magistrates in 2020 along with 15 other men, who were accused of rape, sex trafficking and drugs charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But today it emerged that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had offered no evidence against the officer and the charge had been dropped.

A spokesman said: "The CPS has a duty to keep all its cases under constant review.

"Following the receipt of further evidence, the CPS concluded that there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction and so the case against this defendant has been stopped."

Ditta was the poster boy West Yorkshire Police's diversity drive in 2016 and was made the force's "positive action coordinator".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subscribe to The Yorkshire Post and get complimentary access to The New York Times! Buy our new annual subscription package & enjoy our award-winning journalism plus everything The New York Times has to offer, including The Athletic, Games and more. Subscribe here.

The force said Ditta was no longer a serving police officer and that his departure was 'not as a result of disciplinary hearings.' News of the CPS decision came as police said 20 men from Halifax had been jailed for a total of 219 years for their part in a gang which abused girls aged between 12 and 16.

Ten of those jailed had originally been charged alongside PC Hussain for sexually abusing three teenage girls.

The 20 men were convicted of offences including rape, threats to kill and supplying drugs, against four victims aged between 12 and 16.

West Yorkshire Police praised the bravery of the victims who came forward to report the offence, which occurred in the Calderdale area between 2001 and 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force also released a rogues gallery of 19 of the men after they were jailed for more than 219 years collectively Their conviction can now be reported after restrictions imposed by a court was lifted following the conclusion of six separate trials.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Smith said after sentencing: "I want to acknowledge the sheer courage of the victims and survivors in each of these investigations.

"Not only for having the bravery to come forward initially but also for enduring the criminal justice system and the weight of criminal trials and reporting restrictions in place.

"I welcome the sentences handed to these offenders for the abhorrent abuse these young girls were subjected to, which was heard by the jurors in each trial over the last few years."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police launched a probe in 2016 into allegations of child sexual abuse and exploitation of two girls aged between 13 and 16 between 2006 and 2009.

Five men, all from Halifax, were convicted after the first trial, which started in October 2021 at Bradford Crown Court.

They were: - Shahzad Nowaz, 45, who was found guilty of rape and making threats to kill and sentenced to a total of 11 years.

-Nadeem Nassir, 44, who was found guilty of rape and making threats to kill and sentenced to a total of 11 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Sajid Adalat, 48, who was found guilty of rape and sentenced to a total of seven years.

- Sohail Zaffer, 41, who was pled guilty to rape and supply of a class C drug and sentenced to a total of 42 months.

- Shazad Nazir, 49, who was found guilty of rape and sentenced to a total of 11 years.

At a second trial, which started in January 2022, three other men - also from Halifax - were jailed for their roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were: - Nadeem Adalat, 39, who was found guilty of rape and sentenced to 14 years, which was increased to a total of 16 years after appeal.

- Asad Mahmood, 38, who was found guilty of rape and sentenced to a total of 13 years.

- Mohammed Rizwan Iqbal, 39, who was found guilty of rape and sentenced to a total of nine years.

- Vaseem Adalat, 38, who was found guilty of rape and sentenced to 12 years, which was increased to a total of 14 years and 6 months after an appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2016, a separate investigation was launched by police after reports of the sexual abuse of a vulnerable young girl between 2002 and 2006, starting when she was 13.

After a trial in August 2022 at Bradford Crown Court,Amir Shaban, 48, of Halifax, was found guilty of rape and jailed for 10 years.

A second trial into the same victim started in October 2022 at Bradford Crown Court and resulted in the conviction of six other men, all from Halifax.

They were: - Malik Quadeer, 67, who was found guilty of five counts of rape and jailed for 22 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Mohammed Ziarab, 55, who was found guilty of rape and sentenced to 10 years.

- Imran Raja Yasin, 45, who was found guilty of rape and jailed for 10 years.

- Kamran Amin, 48, who was found guilty of rape and sentenced to 10 years.

- Mohammed Akhtar, 54, who was found guilty of rape and died in prison after being sentenced to 11 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Saquab Hussain, 46, who was found guilty of rape and sentenced to seven years and six months.

A third trial into the same victim began in January 2024 at Bradford Crown Court, which resulted in the convictions of three more men.

They were: - Haroon Sadiq, 40, of Halifax, who was found guilty of two counts of rape and sentenced to 10 years.

- Shafiq Ali Rafiq, 44, of Dewsbury, who was found guilty of two counts of rape, sentenced to 12 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Sarfraz Rabnawaz, 39, of Bradford, who was found guilty of two counts of rape, sentenced to nine years.

In 2018, an investigation was launched into the sexual abuse of a fourth girl - aged between 12 and 13 - in the Calderdale area between 2001 and 2002.

Craig Mitchell, 55, of Halifax, was found guilty of rape at Bradford Crown Court and jailed for to 12 years.