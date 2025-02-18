A former West Yorkshire Police officer has been jailed for a number of offences including perverting the course of justice after a drink-driving crash.

Police were called to Denby Dale Road, in Wakefield on May 15, 2024, after reports of a crash at around 3:37am.

A court heard officers located a Kia Ceed with damage to the front nearside wheel consistent with hitting a curb at speed.

Ex-PC Abdul Iqbal, 29, who was based in the Kirklees District, exited the driver’s side of the car and, while talking to officers, referred to himself as driving.

However, after being asked whether he had been drinking, Iqbal started talking to his friend who had also been in the vehicle in Mirpuri, a dialect of Punjabi.

During this time, he was also witnessed by an officer sending a message on his phone that said “tell them you were driving,” a court heard.

Police breathalysed Iqbal at the roadside and arrested him on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

Former police officer Abdul Iqbal, aged 29, was jailed at Bradford Crown Court for driving while over the legal limit | National World

At the police station, the 29-year-old provided an evidential reading of 66mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35mg.

The court also heard that an independent interpreter later translated what Iqbal had said to his friend at the roadside in Mirpuri.

It was established he had again told his friend to tell the police he was driving and also made comments about being finished.

Iqbal was issued with a S.172 RTA 1988 requirement to provide the name of the driver at the time of the incident however he failed to do so, the court was told.

The 29-year-old appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court on November 15, where he pleaded guilty to charges of driving whilst over the prescribed limit, perverting the course of justice and failing to furnish driver details.

The case was sent to Bradford Crown Court where he appeared onTuesday (Feb 18) where was sentenced to four months in prison.

Detective Chief Superintendent Tanya Wilkins, Head of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “We regularly warn people of the dangers of driving under the influence.

“This former officer has not only put himself and other roads users at risk but has then tried to avoid justice by attempting to get someone else to take the blame for his actions.

