A former Holme House Prison officer claimed not to know what was in the parcels as she smuggled drugs into jail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In December 2021, supervisors at Holme House Prison in Stockton spoke with Amy Johnston, 35, after receiving information suggesting she had been bringing drugs into the prison.

The 35-year-old admitted she had twice met with some unknown men who had given her three parcels in total to smuggle into Holme House and pass to a prisoner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Johnston claimed not to know the content of the parcels.

Johnston then returned to the same industrial estate on Cargo Fleet Lane to meet the same men and received a few hundred pounds in payment, a court heard.

Holme House Prison, Stockton. | Frank Reid

Johnston was arrested at her place of work on Christmas Eve 2021 and was brought into police custody to be interviewed.

She admitted to detectives from Stockton CID that she’d brought Pregabalin tablets into Holme House Prison on two separate occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further extensive enquiries then took place, with specialist officers from Cleveland Police obtaining and trawling a huge amount of CCTV footage.

The court heard how others carried out detailed searches of her vehicle, digital devices and Middlesbrough home.

Johnston attended Teesside Magistrates Court in September and was bailed from there until her sentencing on Friday (Nov 29).

Officer in the case Detective Constable Nigel Rusby said: “Johnston’s enormous lack of judgement has had far reaching consequences – not least that her prison career is over and she herself will now spend time in jail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to thank our colleagues within the prison service for their support throughout this investigation and I hope today’s result shows that Cleveland Police takes allegations of this nature extremely seriously.