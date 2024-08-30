A grandmother, her daughter and her daughter's boyfriend have admitted their part in widescale disorder earlier this month in Middlesbrough .

Jake Wray, 23, stopped cars at a junction and demanded to know if the drivers were "white" or "English", a court has previously heard.

His partner, mother-of-two Megan Davison, 24, was part of a mob caught by CCTV on Parliament Road, and was seen jumping on to the roof of a car.

Her mother, Amanda Walton, 52, was seen on the same CCTV images walking her dog amid the baying crowd, throwing a missile at a building and damaging a car wing mirror.

Police outside The Swatters Carr following a disturbance at the pub during an anti-immigration protest in Middlesbrough. Photo credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

The three defendants appeared separately before Teesside Crown Court where they each admitted a single charge of violent disorder which happened on August 4 , amid horrific scenes on Teesside.

Wray, of Seaton Street, Middlesbrough, was named on the footage by the member of the public who was filming the trouble, a previous hearing at Teesside Magistrates' Court was told.

At that hearing, the prosecution said he approached drivers at a junction, asked whether they were "white", or similarly, if they were "English" and the court was told "if they were, he seems to allow them to pass".

Judge Francis Laird KC said he will deal with Wray, who was subject to a suspended sentence at the time, on September 18 , and remanded him in custody.

Walton, of Ashling Way, Middlesbrough , and her daughter who lives with Wray, will be sentenced on September 23 after reports have been prepared.