Watch: Gunmen jailed after CCTV captured terrifying arson attack on Doncaster home

CCTV captured the moment two masked men shot at a house and set it on fire – before they were caught by police just hours later in Doncaster.

Ryan Jobes, 24, and James McGuinness, 22, were jailed after admitting opening fire on a property on Hawthorne Grove before dousing it in petrol and setting it alight.

The pair were caught after firearms officers stopped a car carrying multiple masked men just two miles from the scene.

The officers had noticed Jobes and McGuinness reeked of petrol and were wearing clothes matching CCTV footage from the attack.

The incident happened at around 10pm on December 22, 2024, when South Yorkshire Police received several 999 calls reporting a shooting and fire at a home in Doncaster.

James McGuinness and Ryan Jobes have both been jailed.

When officers arrived, they recovered CCTV footage showing a group of masked men pulling up to the address, firing several rounds at the building, and then deliberately starting a blaze before fleeing the scene.

The vehicle they used was later found burned out in a nearby park.

Just hours later, officers stopped a Kia Sorento nearby and found Jobes and McGuinness inside.

Both were wearing disposable gloves and smelled strongly of accelerant.

The clothing they had on matched the outfits seen in the CCTV footage – and they were swiftly arrested and taken into custody.

They refused to answer questions in the interview but were later charged and remanded.

The pair appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday (Jul 21), where Jobes, of Vulcan Crescent, Scawsby, and McGuinness, of Carr View Avenue, Balby, both pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

They were each sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Barnes, from South Yorkshire Police’s Armed Crime Team, said: "There was no place for the sort of mindless violence gun crime inflicted on our communities. Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of Jobes and McGuinness' reckless actions, but this isn't always the case.

"We had seen first-hand in South Yorkshire the damage firearms caused and we would not tolerate gun crime.

