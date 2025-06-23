A Halifax man who sexually abused three young girls has been jailed for almost 22 years.

Malcolm Holland, 66, from Carlton Street, Halifax was arrested in April 2021 after his first victim came forward to police.

Calderdale District Safeguarding Detectives then launched an investigation, and two further victims were identified as part of enquiries in Holland’s offending.

All three girls were between the ages of 7 and 14 at the time of the abuse, which happened between 2002 and 2021.

He was charged in November 2023 with 14 counts including indecent assault, six counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, five counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and two counts of attempting to commit rape.

He appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Monday (Jun 9) and, following a seven-day trial, was unanimously found guilty by a jury of all counts.

On Friday (Jun 20), Holland was sentenced to 21 and a half years in prison, extended by two years on licence.

He will also be ordered to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely and has a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which will also remain in place for the duration of his life.

Detective Constable Riah Nicholson of Calderdale District Child Safeguarding Team said: “Holland is clearly a predatory male who targeted young children with a pattern of persistent, targeted behaviour over a significant period of time.

“His lack of accountability was evident throughout the criminal justice process and resulted all three victims having to endure a challenging investigation, followed by a difficult trial.

“I would like to praise the victims for having the utmost bravery, determination and strength in not only coming forward and speaking out but also putting trust in the investigation team, to fight for a level of justice to be served.