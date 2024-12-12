A Leeds man who attacked a police car during the Harehills disorder, in the summer, has been jailed.

Daniel Constantin, 29, from Nowell Mount, in Leeds, has been jailed for his part in the disorder in Harehills.

Constantin had previously pleaded guilty to a violent disorder offence committed in Harehills during the evening of Thursday July 18th and had been remanded in custody for sentencing.

The 29-year-old had taken part in an attack on a police car on July 18, which resulted in it being significantly damaged and overturned.

Daniel Constantin has now been jailed. | West Yorkshire Police

On Thursday (Dec 12), Constantin was sentenced to two years and two months in prison during his appearance at Leeds Crown Court.

He is now the fifth person to be jailed for criminality committed in the disorder, with those convicted so far receiving significant prison sentences.

Forty three people have so far been arrested on suspicion of offences, with thirteen charged and five sentenced.

Chief Superintendent Steve Dodds, District Commander of Leeds District Police, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Constantin for his role in what was a disgraceful night of violence in Harehills last July.

“His actions resulted in a significant damage to a police vehicle which resulted in it being taken off the roads and subsequently unavailable to serve communities.

“Our detailed and methodological investigations into the disorder are continuing and I can promise we are continuing to follow all possible lines of enquiry to identify and prosecute all those responsible.

“I continue to urge anyone who has information which could assist our investigation into the July disorder to come forwards.