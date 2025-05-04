A driver who killed a nine-year-old girl after running a red light in Halifax has been jailed, as her grieving family said he “destroyed” their daughter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On July 8, 2023, Qadeer Hussain, 55, was driving a black Vauxhall Corsa down King Cross Street, in Halifax, towards the town centre.

Hussain failed to stop at a red light when he hit 9-year-old Alice Williams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice was taken to hospital with critical injuries and died a few days later.

In a statement, Alice’s family said Hussain “destroyed” their daughter and left them “devastated”.

Alice Williams

They said: “We want drivers to look at Alice and think about what can happen when they take risks and drive too fast. We assume that her killer regrets his actions today.

"We are very grateful to all the people who have helped us - the medical staff who tried to save her, the charities who have supported us, the police and witnesses. Their videos proved what he did and we urge anyone who can to please buy a dashcam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lastly, we want our wonderful girl to be known for more than just her tragic, needless death. Alice was ours – a happy, bright bookworm; a funny, loving and gentle daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend. We will always be so proud of her."

Hussain, of Essex Street, Halifax admitted at Bradford Crown Court in February 2025 to causing the death by dangerous driving.

On Friday (May 2), he was sentenced to eight years four months in prison.

He was also disqualified from driving for 10 years and two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Qadeer Hussain, who has been jailed for eight years and four months after admitting causing death by dangerous driving | West Yorkshire Police / SWNS

Detective Sergeant Steve Suggitt of the Major Collision Enquiry Team said: "Today’s sentence will not bring Alice back to her family, but I hope it provides a level of closure that Hussain has been prosecuted for his actions. This was a truly tragic incident and our thoughts remain with Alice’s family and those affected by what happened.

"We would like to thank everyone who assisted with our enquiries, including those who provided dash cam footage. This footage was crucial for the investigation team in understanding the movements of the vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision, which helped in securing the charge against Hussain.