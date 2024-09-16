Two young men drowned trying to swim to an island at a lake near Beverley, despite their friends’ desperate attempts to save them, an inquest heard.

Elvicia Neels,19, and Muhammed Batchilly, 21, got into difficulty at High Eske nature reserve, on May 24, 2023.

A group of friends parked up near the Crown and Anchor pub at Tickton around 5pm, and walked to the lake where they set up camp, ate food, listened to some music. They then decided to go for a swim as it was “really hot”. However they encountered extremely cold water - just 6C at the bottom.

Four managed to get to the island without any trouble, with Elvicia and Muhammed, the last to go in. They were only 15 to 20 metres away from the island when they began to struggle.

The site is managed by the Environment Agency and has a large lake as well as the River Hull running through it.

Muhammed, who was doing an apprenticeship, had moved to Hull, aged 10 from The Gambia. He was a “very loving, caring son, who always out the needs of others first”, his father said in a statement.

He’d looked after his father when he had treatment for cancer, and would help cook and clean, without ever complaining. “He was an exceptional young man,” he said.

Elvicia, who was born in South Africa, moved to Hull aged nine, and after studying at St Mary’s College was pursuing a career in music, working part-time to buy equipment and have the tracks he recorded, produced at a professional studio in the city.

In a statement read to the court, one of the youngsters, who'd already got across to the island, said he heard Elvicia calling his name and went back in to try and save him. He said: “When I got to Neels I grabbed him from behind and put one of my arms under his armpits. I tried to hold him up and swim backwards towards the islands. Neels was flapping his arms around and panicking and I couldn’t reason with him.”

"Bubbly, intelligent" Elvicia Neels, who was passionate about music "would have excelled" his father Elvis Jeremiah said.

He “ran out of energy” and returned to the island. One of the others had tried to save Muhammed, but was unable to rescue him, and was "laid on the floor in exhaustion”.

Police divers recovered Elvicia and Muhammed’s bodies two hours later from the bottom of the lake in an area 2.8 metres deep.

The court heard since the tragedy, the reserve’s owners, the Environment Agency, had put up new warning signs at access points to the lake, advising against swimming, and the dangers of deep, cold waters, and had also installed two throw lines.

Edward Steele, Hull's Assistant Coroner, recorded a conclusion of misadventure saying he was satisfied that no further action was needed.

Muhammed Batchilly, 21 - " a very caring, loving son, who always put the needs of others first"

Elvicia’s father Elvis Jeremiah said it was still a shock: “Up to now we still can’t believe it. He was a lovely bubbly child, always dancing around. It was a misadventure, on that particular day they were all having a lovely time. No one would have predicted that would happen.”

He urged people not to go into the water in areas, which weren’t monitored like High Eske: "It is very devastating and I wouldn’t wish it on any family.