A man who took part in the Holiday Express Inn riots and could be heard chanting “burn it down” has been jailed.

Craden McKenzie, 26, of Doncaster Road, Darfield, told police officers in an interview he just went for a “peaceful protest”, however took part in the riots on Sunday, August 4.

A court heard, McKenzie was seen on footage entering the Holiday Inn Express Hotel through a smashed window before gesturing at police with his arms open and joining in with chants such as “burn it down”.

His image was circulated as a wanted individual following his role in the disorder which left over 60 of our officers injured.

After handing himself in to police, McKenzie was charged with violent disorder and he pleaded guilty to the offence at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday (Sept 2).

On Tuesday (Sept 3), he was jailed for a total of three years.